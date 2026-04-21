St. Louis Ambush vs. San Diego Sockers - 2026 Ron Newman Cup Playoff Semifinals, Game 2 - 4.19.26
Published on April 21, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
St. Louis Ambush YouTube Video
Check out the St. Louis Ambush Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 21, 2026
- St. Louis Ambush Garner Five MASL Regular Season Awards - St. Louis Ambush
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis Ambush Stories
- St. Louis Ambush Garner Five MASL Regular Season Awards
- St. Louis Ambush Drop Overtime Heartbreaker to San Diego
- St. Louis Ambush Fall Short in Semifinal Game One
- St. Louis Ambush Host San Diego in Semifinal Duel Friday
- St. Louis Ambush Advance to Semifinals with Dramatic Knockout Win