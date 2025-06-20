St. Joseph Goats Announce Ownership Change

June 20, 2025 - The Arena League (TAL)

St. Joseph Goats News Release







The St. Joseph Goats Professional Arena Football Organization would like to announce the following ownership change:

St. Joseph native and businessman Steve Craig has purchased Majority Ownership interest in the St. Joseph Goats Arena Football Team. Mr. Craig, who is an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, wanted to make sure the Goats would be a permanent fixture in St. Joseph, now and in the future.

In the last few years, Craig has made significant contributions to Missouri Western State University, including at Spratt Stadium, where he built and donated the largest Jumbo Tron scoreboard in NCAA Division II history! Craig also constructed the now popular Snyder Pavillion, which he did to honor St. Joe native and Kansas State coaching legend Bill Snyder.

For Mr. Craig's many contributions to MWSU, the field at Spratt Stadium was named in his honor.

Current Team President and Kansas City native Ted Sweeney will serve as Owner/General Partner. Mr. Sweeney served as Team President last year and although he only arrived in St. Joe 6 months ago, already acts like he was born and raised here.

His passion for this Organization and the area will be a huge asset in helping make the Goats the premier Professional Arena Football Organization in the country.

St. Joseph native, CEO of Sunshine Electronic Display and President of Hi-Ho Bar and Grill (although he will be the first to tell you that will never interfere with the Goats doing everything possible to grow all the businesses that have taken a chance on them, along with the ones where the timing wasn't right but were great getting to know and we still have your number so TTYL), Kendall Randolph, will be a part Owner. Mr. Randolph's ongoing commitment to St. Joseph will be a huge asset for the Goats Organization.

A Beer Company that we're pretty sure is based out of Ohio (and also the fastest growing beer company in America), Garage Beer, has acquired part Ownership. This great group of individuals at Garage Beer is rumored to include the Greatest Tight End to ever walk the Earth and until the drafting of Creed Humphrey, the best Center of this era. We'll let you know for sure after the Winter Gala.

Although we're still a little skeptical that Garage Light AND Garage Lime both only have 95 calories, the check cleared, so they're in.

Along with Minority Owners that have been here from the start: Kansas City Chief great Christian Okoye, Sports Radio 810's Steven St. John and George Gates of the legendary Gates BBQ, we are going to deliver for St. Joseph and the entire area.







The Arena League Stories from June 20, 2025

St. Joseph Goats Announce Ownership Change - St. Joseph Goats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.