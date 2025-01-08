Sprocket to Deliver Panda-Grams for Valentine's Day this February

MADISON, Alabama - Valentine's Day is approaching, and the Rocket City Trash Pandas are spreading the love across North Alabama with the help of the most romantic mascot in the cosmos, Sprocket!

For the third consecutive year, the Trash Pandas are giving fans the opportunity to surprise that special someone with an in-person Valentine's Day Panda-Gram delivery from Sprocket.

The $150 package includes:

One (1) Trash Pandas hat, with options including pink, black, or white

Two (2) 2025 Trash Pandas single-game ticket vouchers

$10 Trash Cash Gift Card

Choice of flowers OR a box of chocolates. If flowers are selected, a special Valentine's Day Flower Arrangement will be provided by 333 Designs.

All capped off by a surprise personal delivery from Sprocket!

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE THIS ONE-OF-A-KIND PANDA-GRAM

Panda-Grams are a limited offering and will fill up quickly! Deliveries will take place on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, 2025, between 9 am and 4:30 pm. The Trash Pandas will assign a designated delivery time to everyone who purchases a Panda-Gram before the delivery day. The deadline to purchase is Tuesday, February 11.

All deliveries must be within a 25-mile radius of Toyota Field in Madison. Fans purchasing Panda-Grams must ensure the Trash Pandas have proper security access to the delivery location.

Single-game ticket vouchers can be redeemed in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office at Toyota Field. Vouchers are valid for any Trash Pandas home game during the 2025 regular season, subject to availability.

Trash Cash gift cards do not expire and can be used to purchase Trash Pandas tickets and merchandise at both The Junkyard Team Store and The Trash Pandas Store on Hughes Road in Madison and at Trash Pandas concession stands inside Toyota Field during games.

For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field, visit //trashpandasbaseball.com/events. The Trash Pandas will open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. 20-Game Mini Plans and single-game ticket vouchers are also available at tptix.com.

