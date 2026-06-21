Sporting JAX Men's Rally Boosted by Kuzain's Brace

Published on June 20, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Sporting JAX men's team battled back from an early deficit on Saturday at Hodges Stadium, but ultimately fell to Charleston Battery, 5-2.

The Rally Begins

Charleston jumped ahead in the first half, but Sporting JAX didn't give in. This drive came to fruition on an impressive team sequence in the 44th minute when a flick of the ball by midfielder Kieran Sadlier connected with Tyshawn Rose. The defender found himself in open space and made the most of it, sending a dangerous cross into the box. Midfielder Wan Kuzain was there to pounce, getting his team on the board with his first goal of the season.

The goal gave the home side a boost going into the locker room at the break. While this was a valuable contribution from the Illinois native, it wouldn't be his last of the evening.

Guess Kuz Back

Just minutes into the second half, Kuzain made his presence known yet again when Emil Jääskeläinen navigated a well-placed ball into the box towards Kuzain, who sent it past the goalkeeper to net his second goal of the match. This duo has preexisting chemistry from their time in the St. Louis CITY system, which was on full display.

"I've been playing with Emil for a long time now, we have a good connection, he had a great flick and left a good ball for me to finish," Kuzain said. "We've played together before, he knows what my strengths are, I know his, as soon as the ball came to me, I saw his movement and it was a great finish from him," Jääskeläinen added.

Saturday's match served as a breakout for Kuzain, who has contributed quality minutes throughout the season.

"Hopefully I can continue to contribute to the team so we can keep on having positive stuff go our way," Kuzain said.

Looking Ahead

The result didn't go Sporting JAX's way, but the squad made a quality effort to get the match back within reach.

"Pleased with the players' fight to get it back to 3-2," Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox said.

"I'm pleased we scored two goals at home against a very good squad."

Sporting JAX receives a brief break from USL Championship play, next taking the pitch on July 3 in an away match against Loudoun United FC in Virginia.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 20, 2026

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