Spinners Announce 2019 Coaching Staff

January 11, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Lowell Spinners News Release





LOWELL, MA - The Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, are proud to officially announce their coaching staff for the 2019 season.

New to the Spinners staff is first-time manager Luke Montz, who made his coaching debut in 2018 with Portland. Montz played 13 professional seasons as a catcher, first baseman, and outfielder, reaching the majors with Washington in 2008 and Oakland in 2013 before finishing his playing career with Pawtucket in 2015.

Remaining in the role of pitching coach is Nick Green, who joined the Red Sox organization in 2015. As a pitcher, Green played from 2004-2010 as a member of the Anaheim Angels and Milwaukee Brewers organizations. From 2011-2014, Green played independent ball before retiring after 2014 season to join the Red Sox farm system as a coach. He most recently served as an assistant coach with the Gulf Coast League Red Sox before joining the Spinners last season.

Nate Spears will return as hitting coach for a third year after spending 2016 as a coaching assistant with Greenville. Spears appeared in seven games for the Red Sox from 2011-2012, making his Major League Debut on September 6, 2011. Spears played professionally for 13 seasons with the Orioles, Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, Philadelphia Phillies, and several independent organizations.

Taylor Boucher has been hired as Lowell's athletic trainer after spending three seasons with the University of Miami athletic department and interning in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization in 2017. Boucher served as the assistant athletic trainer for Lowell last season.

For 24 seasons, the Lowell Spinners continue to be the proud short-season affiliate of the 8-time World Champion Boston Red Sox. All inquiries and interview requests should be directed to Frank@lowellspinners.com.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from January 11, 2019

Spinners Announce 2019 Coaching Staff - Lowell Spinners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.