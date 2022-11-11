SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspensions:

Birmingham's Mackenzie Dwyer

Birmingham's Mackenzie Dwyer has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 25, Huntsville at Birmingham, played on Friday, November 4.

Dwyer was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 19:48 of the third period.

Dwyer will miss Birmingham's game against Fayetteville on November 10.

Huntsville's Cole Reginato

Huntsville's Cole Reginato has been suspended one game under Rule 46.22, Aggressor in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 25, Huntsville at Birmingham, played on Friday, November 4.

Reginato was assessed a minor penalty for slashing, a major penalty for fighting and game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 19:48 of the third period.

Reginato will miss Huntsville's game against Evansville on November 11.

