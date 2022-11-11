SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced the following suspension:

Vermilion County's Egor Borshchev

Vermilion County's Egor Borshchev has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized dangerous tripping infraction in SPHL Game 36, Vermilion County at Quad City, played on Thursday, November 10.

Borshchev will miss Vermilion County's game tonight against Quad City.

