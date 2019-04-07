SPHL Announces 2019 Challenge Round Schedule

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Sunday announced the best-of-three schedules for the 2019 Challenge Round:

#1 Peoria Rivermen vs. #5 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 10 at Roanoke, 7:05 pm

Game 2 - Friday, April 12 at Peoria (at Owens Center), 7:15 pm

Game 3 - Saturday, April 13 at Peoria (at Owens Center), 7:15 pm (if necessary)

#2 Birmingham Bulls vs. #8 Fayetteville Marksmen

Game 1 - Friday, April 12 at Fayetteville, 7:00 pm

Game 2 - Saturday, April 13 at Birmingham, 7:00 pm

Game 3 - Sunday, April 14 at Birmingham, 7:00 pm (if necessary)

#3 Huntsville Havoc vs. #7 Pensacola Ice Flyers

Game 1 - Thursday, April 11 at Huntsville (at Huntsville IcePlex), 7:00 pm

Game 2 - Saturday, April 13 at Pensacola, 7:05 pm

Game 3 - Sunday, April 14 at Huntsville (at Huntsville IcePlex), 7:00 pm (if necessary)

#4 Knoxville Ice Bears vs. #6 Macon Mayhem

Game 1 - Friday, April 12 at Knoxville, 7:30 pm

Game 2 - Saturday, April 13 at Macon, 7:30 pm

Game 3 - Sunday, April 14 at Knoxville, 7:00 pm (if necessary)

