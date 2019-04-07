Rivermen Challenge Roanoke, Announce First-Round Schedule

April 7, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are excited to announce the team's schedule for the Challenge Round of the 2019 President's Cup Playoffs, against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, after selecting Roanoke with the first pick in the Challenge Round format.

The Best-of-3 series is set to begin this Wednesday, April 10, at Roanoke's Berglund Center, with the puck dropping at 7:05 local time, 6:05 central. The series will shift to Peoria's Owens Center for Game 2 on Friday night at 7:15 CDT, and Game 3, if necessary, will be played Saturday night at Owens Center, also at 7:15 CDT.

Individual tickets for Friday's game will go on sale through the Rivermen office at (309) 676-1040 beginning tomorrow morning at 9:00, with standing room tickets for $11 each and bleacher seating for $15.

The Rivermen won all three games in the regular-season series with the Dawgs this season, sweeping a trio of games at Carver Arena February 22-24. Last season, the Rivermen swept Roanoke in the Challenge Round, earning a 3-2 Game 1 win in Virginia before capturing a 4-1 victory at Owens Center.

Season tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale now at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, or by phone at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.