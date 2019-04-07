Rail Yard Dawgs Challenged by Peoria Rivermen

April 7, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - For the second consecutive season, the Peoria Rivermen have challenged the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Roanoke and Peoria will play a best-of-three playoff series in the Challenge Round of the SPHL's President's Cup Playoffs, presented by Haley Toyota.

Game one of the series will take place on Wednesday, April 10 at 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

The Rail Yard Dawgs finished the season as the fifth seed with a record of 28-24-4 while Peoria went 40-7-9 and won the William B. Coffey Trophy for the second consecutive season. Roanoke went 0-2-1 in three games against the Rivermen this season, all of which took place in Peoria.

Playoff packages are available for purchase via the Rail Yard Dawgs office until 6 PM on Monday. Single game postseason tickets will go on sale on Tuesday and can be purchased at the Berglund Center box office.

