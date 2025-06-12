Spartans and Horsemen Claim 2025 All-NAL Special Teams Honors

BEAUMONT, TX - The National Arena League is proud to return an annual honor that began back in the league's inaugural season, the All-NAL team. This season, top players from around the league will be announced Thursday-Saturday as members of the 2025 All-NAL Team. Tonight, we are proud to release the 2025 All-NAL Special Teams. See below for those honorees and the teams they represent.

2025 All-NAL Special Teams

K - Luiz Ferreira (Colorado Spartans)

KR - Rashad Flanders (Idaho Horsemen)

Honorable Mentions: K Greg Conry (Sioux City Bandits), KR Ben Smiley (Columbus Lions)

