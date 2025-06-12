2025 National Arena League Championship June 16

BEAUMONT, TX - The National Arena League will host their 2025 National Arena League Championship game presented by Hard AF Seltzer, kicks off Monday, June 16 at the Doggett Ford Arena. The defending NAL champions and the 2025 National Division Champion Omaha Beef (8-1) take on the American Division Champion Beaumont Renegades (8-1). In an incredible first-year achievement, the Beaumont Renegades have earned the right to host the championship game in their inaugural season, a feat very few teams have accomplished.

Below are the full details of championship week below as we deliver events, interactive fan experiences, and the coveted National Arena League awards & honors including the return of the popular All-NAL Players Honors. Following the weekend the 2025 National Arena League Championship Game kickoffs at 7pm (CT) at the Doggett Ford Arena in Beaumont, TX tickets can be purchased at beaumontrenegades.com. Visit nationalarenaleague.com and the NAL's social media platforms all week long to see the NAL Awards & More.

Thursday, June 12 - All-NAL Special Teams

A big day for the league, the National Arena League will be kicking off its 2025 Awards. Also on this day, the league is proud to announce the return of the All-NAL Honors starting with the 2025 All-NAL Special Teams, this position based league honor returns to the NAL in 2025 recognizing players from across the league. The NAL will also announce the following awards: Special Teams Player of the Year, Best Fans, Best Dance Team, and Best Game Operations. Also fans now have the chance to purchase NAL Championship T-Shirts in advance visit: goat-sportsmarketing.com/collections/nal-championship-gear Sports Marketing, Goat Marketing, official partner of the National Arena League.

Friday, June 13 - All-NAL Offense

The league is excited to announce multiple awards that include Best Media Relations, Best Community Relations, Offensive Rookie of the Year and the Offensive Player of the Year. Friday will launch a immersive experience for fans as they will be able to vote for Mascot of the Year on nationalarenaleague.com an award that only the fans control the outcome, voting will be one vote per email any duplicate email attempts will be voided. The Friday Finale will introduce the 2025 All-NAL Offense.

Saturday, June 14 - NAL Defense

On this day a number of awards & honors will be announced including the Defensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year as well as Assistant Coach of the Year and Best Mascot. Saturday's finale will debut the 2025 All-NAL Defense.

Sunday, June 15 - NAL Media Day

The National Arena League will be hosting media day at 3:00pm at Reign Hills in Kountze, TX. prepares for the biggest game of the year Monday night. Players Coaches, and League Executives will kick off this event addressing the media and will be available for interviews. The event is invite only, but the event will be live streamed on the NAL Facebook platform allowing fans to tune in. On this day top league awards including Franchise of the Year, Executive of the Year, Head Coach of the Year and the Coveted NAL Most Value Player. The Championship Preview and the NAL Awards Recap will go out on the nationalarenaleague.com and the NAL Social Media Platforms.

Monday, June 16 - Championship Game Presented by Hard AF Seltzer

The National Arena League Championship Game presented by HardAF Seltzer will kick off at the Doggett Ford Park Arena. For fans not at the game viewers can watch the game online on Right Now TV visit: rightnowtv.com or visit the National Arena League YouTube Channel. Following the game the National Arena League Champion will be crowned along with the Hard AF Championship Game MVP.







