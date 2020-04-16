Sox Knock It out of the Park with To-Go Meals, and More

The Salem Red Sox recently hosted Opening Day To Go, offering ballpark concession items for purchase during the postponement of the 2020 baseball season. Over 700 meals were served, including over 300 of which were donated to healthcare workers, first responders, and grocery store employees.

Following the success of the event, the Salem Red Sox will continue to offer this service by introducing Red Sox To Go. Beginning April 16th, every Thursday through Saturday from 11a-2p, fans can order an assortment of ballpark classics, premium concession items, and select packaged beer to go through the remainder of April. Menu items include Cheeseburger, Hotdog, Soft Pretzels, Fried Fish Sandwich, Pizzas, Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich and more. Meals are priced at $5-$7 each and include fries and a drink.

Red Sox To Go meals can be purchased on-site by the front gates of the ballpark and will be available while supplies last. Pre-orders of 10 or more may be accepted 24 hours in advance by emailing MFerrero@salemsox.com. Cash and card accepted. Healthcare workers, first responders, and grocery store employees will continue to receive select free meals by showing their employee ID upon purchase.

"Due to the overwhelming success and support from the community, we are thrilled to extend this promotion indefinitely to the fans and essential workers," said Director of Food and Beverage, Mike Ferrero.

