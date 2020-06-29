South Bend Cubs Host Movie Night and Fireworks Show on July 10

SOUTH BEND, IN - Join the South Bend Cubs for Movie Night at Four Winds Field presented by 1st Source Bank on Friday, July 10. Movie begins at 8:00 p.m. and gates open at 7:00 p.m. The featured film will be A League of Their Own, as an homage to the South Bend Blue Sox who were founding members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

After the movie, fans will be treated to a spectacular fireworks show courtesy 1st Source Bank and kids 12 and under can run the bases after the fireworks.

Concessions stands will be open, serving ballpark favorites like Baseball's Best Tasting Hot Dog, Â½ pound burgers, chicken tenders as well as soda, sports drinks and beer. The popular Steakadelphia stand will also be open as well as the splash pad. The Cubs Den Team Store will be open with a special movie night sale.

General admission tickets are $10, and fans can sit in the seating bowl or in the outfield grass. Fans will be allowed to bring blankets for the field, but umbrellas and lawn chairs are prohibited. Only 1,500 tickets will be available for this event. Tickets are available.

Two VIP packages are also available. The Infield Table package allows for a group of six to sit at a table on the infield dirt and includes a hot dog or burger, bag of chips, and soda as well as a voucher good for two tubs of popcorn. Only 12 tables will be available. The Outdoor Suite package allows for six people to watch the movie from one of the outdoor suites and includes the same food options. Only six suites will be available. Food voucher will be given to both VIP groups to redeem at the concession stands. Table service will not be provided. Both VIP packages are available.

This event will follow the State of Indiana's Phase 5 guidelines policies set by the CDC. Fireworks will be contingent upon continuing Phase 5 guidelines and subject to change. Fans will be asked to keep at least six feet away from guests they do not know and while masks are not required, they are encouraged. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the concourse.

