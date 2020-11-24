South Bend Cubs Announce New Assistant General Manager

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs announced today the promotion of Chris Hagstrom-Jones to Assistant General Manager. The announcement was made by Team President Joe Hart.

As Assistant General Manager for Marketing and Media, Hagstrom-Jones's primary focus will be leading the Marketing, Media Relations & Broadcast, Production, and Community Relations departments.

"I am very excited for Chris," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "He has certainly earned this promotion through all his hard work and dedication. There is no doubt that he has been a key part of our organization's success since he joined the ballclub."

Hagstrom-Jones joined the organization in 2014 as Production Manager for the South Bend Silver Hawks and was later promoted to Director of Media and Promotions. When the team announced the new affiliation with the Chicago Cubs later that year, he was instrumental in the rebrand as the South Bend Cubs, leading marketing and promotions and developing the team's media relations department.

Throughout his tenure he developed the team's broadcast footprint, producing over half of the Cubs games for network television and was a key figure in the planning and execution of the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, which had not been hosted in South Bend for over 30 years.

Prior to joining the South Bend Cubs, the Buffalo Grove, Illinois native served as the Director of Video Services for Saluki Athletics at Southern Illinois University from 2010 to 2014 and was the Director of Production, Entertainment, and Promotions for the Southern Illinois Miners Professional Baseball Team from 2007 to 2010. Hagstrom-Jones received his bachelor's degree in Radio and Television Broadcasting from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in 2007.

