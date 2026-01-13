Sockers Sweep, Tacoma Stuns Ambush & Comets vs Wave Breakdown: MASL Monday

The San Diego Sockers swept their pair of East Coast games against the Baltimore Blast and Utica City FC in an oddly similar fashion. Alex and Phil break down both contests and wonder whether San Diego is now the team to beat in the MASL. Plus, a dramatic ending to the Tacoma Stars vs. St. Louis Ambush match left the guys speechless! Is Tacoma for real this season? Finally, Alex and Phil pay tribute to Comets broadcaster Nick Vasos on Nick Vasos Day and analyze the Kansas City Comets vs. Milwaukee Wave.







