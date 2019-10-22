Smokies Postpone Field Restoration Due to Weather

SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced the Field Restoration at Caton's Chapel Elementary School originally scheduled for today, Tuesday, October 22nd has been postponed due to inclement weather. The makeup date is to be determined.

Staff from the Tennessee Smokies, Tennessee 811, Sevier County Utility District, and Sevier County Electric organizations will spend the day assisting in renovations for the baseball/softball field at Caton's Chapel Elementary School. The organizations will create a new playing surface; reset the mound and bases; repaint, repair and clean the concession stand; fix and update the batting cage as well as other renovations to the field. Equipment will also be donated after the renovation to give the elementary school the proper tools to maintain the renovated areas.

