Slammers to Hold Open House, Toy Drive December 7

November 18, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





Joliet, IL - The Joliet Slammers will host their annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 7th from 9 am to noon in the Hall of Fame Room located at DuPage Medical Group Field.

The public is invited to join the Slammers for Christmas cookies and candy, coffee, and a hot chocolate bar. There will be ornament and sugar cookie decorating stations.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a toy to be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Joliet as part of the Slammers annual toy drive. Anyone that brings a toy to the open house will be entered to win a luxury suite night for the 2020 season.

Brand new merchandise will be available at the open house including windshirts, jackets, stainless tumblers, 10th Anniversary ornaments, and Kids Club membership boxes. Merchandise and gift certificates can be purchased during the open house or during the Slammers normal business hours Monday through Friday 9 am- 4 pm. For more information, call the Box Office at (815) 722-2287.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from November 18, 2019

Slammers to Hold Open House, Toy Drive December 7 - Joliet Slammers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.