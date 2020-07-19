Slammers Keep Rolling in 11-3 Win

The afternoon game was cancelled due to thunderstorms, but the sun came out and the forecast for game two was beautiful. The matchup in this game was between the Deep Dish and Slammers. The Slammers came into the game with red hot bats after a 9-1 win Saturday afternoon over the Nerds Herd. The Deep Dish struck out 16 times as a team Saturday night, and looked to get back into the swing of things.

In the top of the 1st, the Deep Dish came up to the plate with an aggressive approach. Colin Barber led off the game with a single, but was thrown out at second by Brian Parreira. Glenallen Hill Jr. was able to keep the momentum going as he blasted a solo shot to right field to give the Deep Dish the early 1-0.

The Slammers were able to rebound in a big way in the bottom half. After a leadoff walk, Zach Kirtley scorched a double of the "400 ft" mark in center field to tie the game 1-1. Two batters later, Noah Vaughn drove in Kirtley with a single to right field and gave the Slammers the 2-1 lead. With two outs, the Slammers loaded the bases and threatened again. Vladimir Nunez struggled on the mound for the Deep Dish, and walked in a run before striking out the nine hitter. At the end of the 1st inning, the Slammers led 3-1.

Deep Dish put up another run in the 2nd inning to get back within one run. After a leadoff single from Erik Ostberg, a Slammer's error and ground ball from Jakob Golfarb drove in a run. The Deep Dish trailed the Slammers 3-2. In the bottom half, Slammer's Brian Parreria hit a sky high single into shallow right field, which scored Korry Howell from third. The Slammers had bases loaded for the second consecutive inning, but Pat McGowan was able to get out of the jam. The Slammers extended their lead to 4-2 after two innings.

After a quick 3rd inning, the Deep Dish jumped back within one after a leadoff double from Erik Ostberg and RBI-single from Eddie Haus. The Slammers were able to limit the damage after Cameron Auferheid struck out the final two batters.

With a runner on second with one out, the Deep Dish had a chance to tie the game up in the 5th inning. Andre Nnebe hit a single up the middle and stole second base. After that, Cameron Auferheide shut the Deep Dish down with a ground out and strikeout.

The Slammers stepped on the gas pedal in the bottom of the 5th, and showed no signs of slowing down. Two hits and a walk meant the Slammers had bases loaded with no outs. Tom Caulfield walked in a run, and then Bruce Martin poked a single into left field to make it 7-3. Korry Miller hit a hard ground ball to the right side to score another run, and Zach Kirtley hit a sacrifice fly. The Slammers batted around and Jordan Procyshen hit his second double of the inning, which scored two runs. That would be the end of an eventful half inning with the slammers ahead 11-3.

There were no runs scored since then as the final score of the game remained 11-3 Slammers. The Deep dish scored 3 runs, on 10 hits, with 2 errors. The Slammers scored 11 runs, on 9 hits, and 1 error. The Slammers improve to 2-1, while the Deep Dish fall to 1-2. The two teams faceoff again on Friday night at 7:05. The next game of the City of Champions Cup is Thursday night as the Deep Dish play the Nerds Herd at 7:05.

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Jordan Procyshen 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R.

