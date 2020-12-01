Slammers Gifts Give Back to Community Organizations

Joliet, IL - The Joliet Slammers are pleased to announce that as part of Giving Tuesday they will partner with United Way of Will County throughout December. During the month, the Slammers will donate 20% from all merchandise sales to United Way.

United Way of Will County helps to fund a number of organizations, some of which include: Warren-Sharpe Community Center, Bags of Hope, Will County Children's Advocacy Center, Disability Resource Center, The Cancer Support Center, CASA of Will County, American Red Cross, and more that can be found at www.uwwill.org. United Way of Will County fights for the self-sufficiency, health, safety, and education of every person in Will County. However, it's not just the positive, sustainable change that we are able to make within these four areas that creates community impact, it's how they work together to lift up the whole community.

"United Way of Will County is thankful and excited to be partnering with the Joliet Slammers! We look forward to enjoying their hospitality and celebrating good times at the stadium!" Sarah Oprzedek, Interim CEO of the United Way of Will County.

"During these difficult times, we know how important it is to give back to the community that has supported us for so many years. We're thrilled to be able to donate back to United Way of Will County which has so many partnerships with local charitable organizations," said Slammers General Manager Heather Mills.

Merchandise, including autographed items and Christmas bundles not previously available, can be purchased by visiting www.jolietslammers.store, or by calling 815-722-2287. Orders purchased by December 17 will be shipped before Christmas, anything purchased December 18-December 31 will be shipped on January 4th. Curbside pickup will also be available M-F 9-4 through December 18, or by appointment.

