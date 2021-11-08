Slammers Announce 2021 Holiday Open House

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are excited to announce their annual Holiday Open House. It will be held on Saturday, December 4th at DuPage Medical Group Field in the Hall of Fame Room off of Jefferson Street. Doors will open at 9am and it will run until 12pm.

There will be cookies, candy, a hot chocolate and coffee bar, cookie decorating, a coloring station and more! Two Slammers players, Chris Roycroft and Brett Smith, will also be in attendance to interact with guests.

Ticket Package specials will be available for December only and merchandise will be available to purchase. We will also be partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Joliet for a toy drive. Donate a toy(s) and be entered to win a suite for the 2022 Season.

*Mask requirements will follow state guidelines at the time of the event. Non-vaccinated individuals will be asked to wear a mask, vaccinated individuals should be prepared to wear a mask, except when eating or drinking, should the state mask mandate be in place at that time*

2022 Season Tickets are on sale now. Purchase by December 17th and you will save $50 per Season Ticket. Check out the website for more information or give us a call at 815-722-2287.

