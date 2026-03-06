Single Game Tickets Now Available

Published on March 6, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Kentucky Barrels News Release







Want to catch the Kentucky Barrels in action for a specific matchup or two? Now's your chance-single game tickets are officially available! Choose the games that fit your schedule and experience the excitement of Barrels football live, one game at a time. From high-energy plays to an electric game-day atmosphere, every matchup delivers nonstop action. Whether you're planning a night out with friends, a family outing, or your first Barrels game, single game tickets make it easier than ever to join the fun. Don't miss your opportunity to cheer on the Barrels this season. Get ready to #BARRELDOWN and secure your seats today.







