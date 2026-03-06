2026 Single Game Tickets Are on Sale Now

Published on March 6, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Albany Firebirds News Release







ALBANY, NY - It's official. Single game tickets for the 2026 season of the Albany Firebirds are available now.

Fresh off a historic, undefeated 2025 season capped by the Arena Crown 2025 Championship, the Firebirds return to MVP Arena with momentum, confidence, and championship expectations. The energy is higher, the stakes are bigger, and the Capital Region is ready to run it back.

Fans are encouraged to lock in their seats early for what is shaping up to be the most anticipated season in franchise history.

To secure your seats, call (518) 557-8799, visit firebirdsaf1.com/tickets, or purchase through Ticketmaster.

No extra fees when you contact the Albany Firebirds Ticket Department directly.

For full details and direct ticket access, visit: firebirdsaf1.com/tickets.







Arena Football One Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.