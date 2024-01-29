Sing the National Anthem Before a South Bend Cubs Game in 2024

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs are now accepting auditions to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to home games at Four Winds Field for the 2024 season. Individuals, bands, choirs, and groups are invited to participate.

As in years past, all auditions shall be submitted in video form. All applications must be submitted through the digital form above with video auditions. Auditions recorded via mobile devices or professional performances are acceptable. There will not be any in-person auditions for 2024. Please email [email protected] with any questions regarding performing the National Anthem at a South Bend Cubs game this year.

Performances of "The Star-Spangled Banner" are not to exceed two minutes. All vocal auditions must be performed a cappella (no musical accompaniment). Instrumental performances will be accepted. Those who audition in groups must include all members in the audition video.

The deadline to submit National Anthem auditions is 5 p.m. ET on Friday, March 1, 2024. Once submitted, auditions will go through a thorough judging process. National Anthem performance opportunities are extremely limited and not guaranteed. Due to the high volume of submissions, the South Bend Cubs do not guarantee a response.

Those who previously performed must still submit an application and prior performance does not guarantee a spot for 2024. All submissions will be carefully reviewed. Should your submission be accepted by the Cubs, you will be contacted via e-mail.

The South Bend Cubs open the 2024 season on the road at Quad Cities on April 5 but return to Four Winds Field on April 9 for Opening Night against the Beloit Sky Carp. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

