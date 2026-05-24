Silvertips Top Saguenéens to Earn First-Ever Memorial Cup Win

Published on May 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release









Everett Silvertips center Zackary Shantz after scoring against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens

(Everett Silvertips, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor / CHL) Everett Silvertips center Zackary Shantz after scoring against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens(Everett Silvertips, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor / CHL)

TORONTO, ON - In their first-ever Memorial Cup game on Saturday, the Everett Silvertips came away victorious with a 5-3 win over the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in Kelowna, B.C.

Jesse Heslop, Lukas Kaplan, Zackary Shantz, Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear, and 2026 NHL Draft prospect Matias Vanhanen all scored for Everett, while Anders Miller made 22 saves.

For Chicoutimi, Christophe Berthelot, Nashville Predators prospect Alex Huang, and Anaheim Ducks prospect Maxim Massé found the back of the net, while Ottawa Senators prospect Lucas Beckman stopped 32 shots.

Heslop wrote his name into the Everett history books by becoming the first player in franchise history to score at the Memorial Cup, opening the scoring just 74 seconds into the game when his backhander off an errant pass slipped under Beckman's pad.

Heslop was later named Player of the Game following his game-high two-point effort, which included a goal and an assist against the Saguenéens on Saturday night.

Chicoutimi pulled even in the first period through Berthelot, who fired home from down low at 9:13 after Seattle Kraken prospect Alexis Bernier's initial shot had been blocked.

The Saguenéens took their first lead of the night at 5:39 of the second period on a bar-down wrist shot from Huang from the right circle. However, a trio of Everett goals put the Silvertips in control through 40 minutes.

Kaplan equalized just 33 seconds later as his wrist shot snuck through Beckman, before Shantz made it 3-2 at 13:55 after Heslop forced a turnover and fed a pass out front.

Bear extended Everett's lead to 4-2 at 14:45, finishing off Landon DuPont's cross-ice feed after DuPont picked up the puck at the blue line to create a 2-on-0. By appearing in Saturday night's game, 2027 NHL Draft prospect and 16-year-old Landon DuPont became the fourth player granted exceptional status to play in the Memorial Cup - and the first from the WHL.

Massé cut the deficit to 4-3 with 28.1 seconds left in regulation, scoring on the power play with the Chicoutimi net empty. However, Vanhanen sealed Everett's first-ever Memorial Cup win just 7.2 seconds later, intercepting a cross-ice feed and scoring into the empty net.

The Saguenéens will look to bounce back Sunday night against the host Kelowna Rockets, who also dropped their opening game, while the Silvertips return to action Monday against the OHL Champion Kitchener Rangers in a matchup of 1-0 teams following their respective tournament-opening victories.

Every game of the 2026 Memorial Cup will air in Canada on TSN and RDS, with live streaming available on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In the United States, fans can watch every game on NHL Network, while viewers outside Canada can stream the tournament live on Victory+.

2026 Memorial Cup schedule:

May 22 - Game 1: Kitchener 5-0 Kelowna

May 23 - Game 2: Everett 5-3 Chicoutimi

May 24 - Game 3: Kelowna vs. Chicoutimi - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 25 - Game 4: Everett vs. Kitchener - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 26 - Game 5: Chicoutimi vs. Kitchener - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 27 - Game 6: Kelowna vs. Everett - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 28 - Tie-breaker (if necessary) - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 29 - Semi-final - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 31 - Final - 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT

Images from this story



Everett Silvertips center Zackary Shantz after scoring against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens

(Steve Dunsmoor / CHL)







Western Hockey League Stories from May 24, 2026

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