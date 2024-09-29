Showcase Closes with Historic Win over U.S. National Team

Lucas Jendek posted a goal and two assists, while Nick Erickson stopped 23 of 24 shots Saturday night to lead the Minnesota Wilderness to a 4-1 triumph over the U.S. National Team Development Program's Under 17 (U-17) squad at the North American Hockey League's Showcase tournament in Blaine, MN.

It was the first meeting between the two teams at the Showcase. While the NTDP is not a member of the NAHL, the game result counts in Minnesota's regular season league record.

The game was played in front of a capacity crowd at Super Rink 4, the largest of eight hockey arenas at the National Sports Center.

Nate Murray and Caleb Kim also contributed with each recording a goal and an assist, while River Freeman capped off the scoring with an empty-net goal.

JP Hurlburt posted the National Team's lone tally.

Wilderness head coach Colten St. Clair called it his team's most complete effort of the 24-25 season.

"It was a great experience for our players to play in front of a great crowd. The players stayed on the plan and bought in to the team standard we are working towards", said St. Clair.

Murray opened the scoring while showing some dazzling 2-way play.

The veteran from Fowlerville, MI, first stripped the puck from an opponent trying to break out of the U-17's zone, skated into the slot and beat goaltender Joey Slavick on his right (stick) side with a wrist shot.

Jendek and Karson Young assisted on the goal, which was Murray's third of the season, at the 9:11 mark of the first period.

Jendek then added to the lead with his fourth of the season early in the 2 nd period. Shortly after winning a face-off in the Team USA zone, Jendek positioned himself in front of the opposing net. Kim then fed Murray the puck as Murray was stationed along the end wall, which was followed by Murray dealing a pass to Jendek. The Slovakian forward scored by one-timing a shot over Slavick's right shoulder, just 47 seconds into the middle frame.

The lead grew to 3-0 thanks to Kim's goal. With 8:38 left in the third period, Kim recovered the puck after it was poked off the stick of Joey Sylvester as the two skated down the middle in the Team USA zone. Then, with Jendek screening Slavick, Kim whipped the puck past Slavick's stick side for his first goal at the Junior level.

After Hurlburt scored to cut the Wilderness lead to two, Team USA pulled its goaltender to try continue its comeback. That resulted in Freeman notching his goal in the final minute. The officials awarded Freeman the goal when he was tripped while skating in pursuit of the puck as it was loose in the Team USA zone.

Minnesota's penalty kill also played a key part in the victory. Minnesota held off the U-17's on six power play chances.

The Wilderness (3-3-1) finished 0-for-3 on its power play.

The NTDP outshot the Wilderness 24-20.

The Wilderness return home next weekend for its next pair of games. Minnesota will face off against the Springfield Jr. Blues for a Friday/Saturday series, with both games starting at 7:15 p.m.

Friday Recap: Elmira Aviators 5, Wilderness 4 (OT)

Elmira won a morning thriller at the Showcase in a game which saw the Wilderness fall behind four times and come back four times. The Aviators finished it off with a power play goal from Ben Costantino just 32 seconds into overtime.

River Freeman, Zach Homer, Lucas Jendek and Brady Zugec posted single tallies for Minnesota.

Luke Margenau added two assists.

Special teams played a big part, with the teams combining for four power play goals. Elmira capitalized on two of four chances, while the Wilderness went two-for-three.

Simon Zille took the loss in goal for the Wilderness, stopping 23 of 28 shots. Carson Barnes was the winning goaltender stopping 26 of 30.

