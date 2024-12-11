Should the Kansas City Comets Golazo Stood in Milwaukee?: Under Review

December 11, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Phil Lavanco and Ryan Cigich are back for the first episode of the Major Arena Soccer League season. The season starts off with a bang of a decision in Milwaukee. The duo also look at a trio of plays in Tacoma, including one where the smoking gun evidence of a handball.. might be a shadow?ÃÂ

