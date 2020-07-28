Shea Deals In Shutout Win Over Herd

On a beautiful Tuesday night at DuPage Medical Group Field, the NERDS Herd and Chicago Deep Dish faced off. The Deep Dish (1-6) were looking to break a six-game losing streak, and as some would say were due for a win. Tonight, they caught that break.

In the bottom of the 2nd, the Deep Dish displayed a new aggressiveness at the plate. Nonnie Williams sent a screaming line drive into centerfield for a single. Erik Ostberg followed with a big fly over the right-center wall onto Power Alley. The Deep Dish led 2-0 after the 2nd inning, but kept it going in the next inning.

Glenallen Hill Jr. led off the 3rd inning with a double to deep center field. Colin Barber poked a single into right field to move Hill Jr. to third, and scored on a Andre Nnebe ground ball. Grant Buck drove in another run on a two out single. The Deep Dish left two runners stranded, but held a strong 4-0 lead.

The NERDS Herd were quiet all night, up until the 8th inning. With two outs, the Herd had runners on first and second. Andrew Click was able to close the door by striking out the final batter to keep the score at 4-0.

In the 8th, the Deep Dish threatened to score again. Nonnie Williams reached on a one-out walk, and Erik Ostberg singled for his third hit of the game. With runners on the corners, veteran relief pitcher Ian Krol got the next two batters to ground out and strike out.

Tyler Johnson came into the game during the 9th inning hoping to give the Deep Dish their second win of the season. The bases were loaded at one point for the NERDS Herd, but Johnson closed the door striking out three batters.

The big storyline of the game was Deep Dish starting pitcher Austin Shea. In his third appearance against the NERDS Herd, Shea proved that it was his lucky night. Shea pitched seven innings, allowing no runs on five hits. His shutout performance was complimented by ten strikeouts, which is the second highest count for a starting pitcher in a game this season. The Deep Dish won the game by a final score of 4-0.

The next game in the City of Champion's Cup is Thursday night between the Joliet Slammers and Joliet Tully Monsters at 7:05pm.

Box Score Recap:

NERDS Herd - 0 runs, 7 hits, 1 error, 10 runners left on base

Deep Dish - 4 runs, 7 hits, 0 error, 8 runners left on base

WP - Austin Shea

LP - Wes Albert

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Austin Shea - 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 10 K's.

