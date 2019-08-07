Seth Corry Cleaning Up: Lefty Wins South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week Again

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The South Atlantic League has announced that Augusta GreenJackets starting pitcher, Seth Corry, has been named the SAL Pitcher of the Week for July 29th - August 4th. Corry delivered 12.2 innings of scoreless baseball. He also had 17 strikeouts to only one walk. The southpaw was also named Pitcher of the Week for July 1st - 7th. He now has the best ERA in the SAL at 1.72.

"Seth has been locked in everyday he shows up to the ballpark. He has a specific intention for what he needs to accomplish each-and-every day," GreenJackets Manager Carlos Valderrama said. "His work ethic is paying off, and he's been a crucial force in our success this year."

Corry, a 3rd round pick in 2017 from Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah is listed as the San Francisco Giants #9 overall prospect in the organization according to MLB.com. In July, he led the South Atlantic League in wins (six), ERA (0.54), WHIP (0.57) and batting average against (.123) and was second in strikeouts (43). Corry has an ERA of 0.72 since the All-Star break.

"It's been fun to throw the baseball every 5th day with how well we are playing," Corry said. "I've had a lot of confidence and have just been going out there trying to throw strikes. We're rolling right now."

He did not allow an earned run in five of his six July starts, and he allowed more than two hits just once. Corry walked more than one batter only once. Two times in the month, he took a no-hitter into the 6th inning. On July 18th vs the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates), he retired the first 15 batters he faced. He allowed an infield hit in the 6th inning.

Then, on July 29th vs the Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals), Corry went 5.2 innings of no-hit baseball before he left the game because of his pitch limit. The no-hitter was eventually broken up in the 8th inning by Lexington. In that start, Corry finished with 10 strikeouts, a career high.

He is scheduled to make his next start on August 10th against the Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves) at State Mutual Stadium.

