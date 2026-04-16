Seattle SeaWolves vs. Anthem RC: Week 3 Highlights: MLR 2026

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video







In Week 3, Anthem RC comes in with a win under their belt and they are tested to find their footing against 2 time MLR champions,@seattleseawolvesrugby







Major League Rugby Stories from April 15, 2026

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