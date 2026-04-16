Seattle SeaWolves vs. Anthem RC: Week 3 Highlights: MLR 2026
Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video
In Week 3, Anthem RC comes in with a win under their belt and they are tested to find their footing against 2 time MLR champions,@seattleseawolvesrugby
Major League Rugby Stories from April 15, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Anthem Rugby Carolina Stories
- Anthem Claim Historic First Home Win as Roberts and Carty Inspire Nine-Point Triumph over Seattle
- Anthem's Late Fightback Offers Hope Despite Chicago Defeat in Home Opener
- No. 1 Overall MLR Draft Pick, Will Sherman Set to Start
- Toby Fricker Talks Anthem, the Future and Refindin Form
- Anthem RC's Makeen Alikhan - 'We're Very Optimistic'