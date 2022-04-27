Sea Wolves Hire Head Coach

April 27, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Mississippi Sea Wolves Owner Barry Soskin, along with Team President Joe Pace announced Phil Esposito as the new Mississippi Sea Wolves Head Coach.

Phil brings an extensive coaching background, including an FPHL Championship win in Danbury in 2013.

Phil began his professional career in 1991 with the Hampton Roads Admirals of the ECHL. He had many stops along the way, but settled on the coast, playing two seasons for the Mobile Mysticks.

His coaching career began in 2011 with the Danbury Whalers. Esposito coached Danbury into the FPHL Championship Finals in his first three seasons with the team, four Finals appearances in six seasons in the league.

Barry Soskin was certain to find a winner for Biloxi, and believes Esposito will provide a winning formula for the "Comeback of the Pack". Esposito is the winningest head coach in the FPHL, holding a record of 190-124-29 in six seasons.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2022

Sea Wolves Hire Head Coach - Mississippi Sea Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.