Schedule Released & Host Families Needed

For 24 years the Danbury Westerners have brought high level collegiate summer baseball to the Danbury community and in order to continue to do so, we need additional host families for our talented NCAA athletes this summer. If you or someone you know has an extra bedroom or two, we'd love to hear from you! Please contact Shelley Pitser at Shelley@DanburyWesterners.com.

Our players, who are major league prospects, will come from universities across the United States and will arrive the first week of June and leave the first week of August. They need a roof over their head, a private bedroom and access to a kitchen, food & laundry facilities. The players will have their own transportation. Our Host Family flyer is attached with additional details.

If you don't have an open bedroom but would like to sponsor a player this summer, please send along your tax deductible donation in any amount to:

Danbury Westerners

P.O. Box 3828

Danbury, CT 06813

Our roster is set and our schedule has been released. Both can be viewed at www.danburywesterners.com.

The Danbury Westerners are sanctioned by the NCAA and supported in part by Major League Baseball. The club will celebrate its 24th year in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, a wooden bat summer league in 2018. Games begin in early June at Rogers Park in Danbury. The Westerners play a 42-game schedule in six New England states followed by playoffs in August. Visit www.danburywesterners.com for more information about our not-for-profit organization.

