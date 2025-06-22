Scarborough Gets Big Bounce Back Win at Home

June 22, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Scarborough Shooting Stars News Release









Scarborough Shooting Stars vs. the Niagara River Lions

(Scarborough Shooting Stars) Scarborough Shooting Stars vs. the Niagara River Lions(Scarborough Shooting Stars)

Scarborough built a lead quickly in the first quarter, never looked back, and dominated the 2024 CEBL champions with a 102-70 win over Niagara on Sunday.

"We need a ton of energy. We're short-handed today, so next-up-man mentality," said Scarborough head coach Mike De Giorgio at the start of the game. "We gotta let the ball move and let the ball see multiple hands each possession."

De Giorgio said he emphasized ball movement in practice yesterday, and today, the ball was hopping. From the get go, Scarborough resorted to the tried-and-tested offensive play of driving and kicking the ball to the corner, and then swinging the ball to the wing.

It worked well enough to build a 19-5 lead and force an early Niagara timeout.

Defensively, Scarborough frustrated Niagara, most notably as they trapped 2022 CEBL MVP Khalil Ahmad in the corner, right where the half-court line meets the sideline.

"We just didn't come out with the right intensity," reflected Niagara head coach Vic Raso. He stated quite bluntly: "We just disrespected the start of the game."

Scarborough made six threes en route to a 26-11 first quarter win, allowing them to spread the floor and attack the gaps in the second. Scarborough won the second quarter, 30-25, and shot nine-for-18 from downtown in the first half.

Terquavion Smith (game total: 20 points on four-for-eight three-point shooting) made all of his team's three-pointers in the second quarter. He splashed one early as he used Khalil Miller's screen from the top of the arc.

Smith was such a three-point threat that he baited Niagara's Eddie Ekiyor into drawing a three-point shooting foul after Kobe Elvis reversed the ball back to him.

In the past week, Niagara was the only team in the league to average less than double-digit turnovers per game (eight turnovers per game through two games). They had nine by halftime and 18 at the end of the game.

After halftime, a pair of back-to-back threes by Jahvon Blair helped Niagara get within 16 points, but their momentum was short-lived as Scarborough had increased the lead to 26 points at the end of the third.

Smith spoke about using Scarborough's last home blowout loss to the Ottawa Blackjacks as fuel. They came out swinging despite the absence of Hason Ward and Donovon Williams. Scarborough has now evened out their regular season series with Niagara, 1-1, after losing by four points back in early June.

"If you have the answer, let me know because I'm at a loss for this one," Coach De Giorgio said when asked to explain the sudden change from a blowout loss to a blowout win over last year's champions. His guess was as good as yours.

Like Scarborough, Niagara is also looking to become a much more consistent team.

"There's just not a sense of urgency and we've played in spurts the entire year," Coach Raso said about Niagara's peaks and valleys so far. "The disappointing part is that it kinda feels like we're fat and happy with winning because this group had an insane fire in them last year, and it's there, but it's only showing up in spurts."

In the cool, air-conditioned confines of the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, this game had many familiar CEBL faces who have had longevity. Scarborough's Cat Barber, the league's all-time assist leader, had a strong performance (19 points and seven assists) and 2022 CEBL MVP Khalil Ahmad and all-time scoring leader Ahmed Hill combined for 16 points.

Today was a special day for Canadian basketball. It was one of four quintuple-headers for the CEBL on a day where four Canadians will also play in the NBA Finals.

Box score

https://www.cebl.ca/game?id&00613

Up next for both teams

The Scarborough Shooting Stars (6-5) hit the road and head to Canada Life Centre to play the Winnipeg Sea Bears (5-5) on Friday, June 27th. The Niagara River Lions (7-4) head to the CAA Centre to play the Brampton Honey Badgers (3-7) on Sunday, June 29th.

Next CEBL action

The Calgary Surge (7-3) face the Saskatchewan Rattlers (2-8) at the SaskTel Centre on Thursday, June 26th.For the full 2025 CEBL schedule and up-to-date results, please visit cebl.ca/games.

Images from this story







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.