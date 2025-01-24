San Jose Giants 2025 Coaching Staff

January 24, 2025 - California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants announced their 2025 coaching staff with Ydwin Villegas returning as the club's Manager. Villegas served as San Jose's manager in 2024 as well as the team's Fundamentals Coach during the 2023 season. Villegas returns for his second year as San Jose's manager

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants announced their 2025 coaching staff with Ydwin Villegas returning as the club's Manager. Villegas served as San Jose's manager in 2024 as well as the team's Fundamentals Coach during the 2023 season.

Villegas returns for his second year as San Jose's manager after leading the Giants to a league-best 74-57 record in 2024, resulting in California League Manager of the year honors. Villegas spent four years as a Fundamentals Coach in the Giants' system and served as San Jose's Bullpen Catcher in 2019. Villegas played all seven seasons of his professional career as an infielder in the Giants' minor league system from 2008-2014, including three seasons in San Jose.

Travis Ishikawa returns to San Jose for a fourth consecutive season as the club's hitting coach. The San Jose lineup under Ishikawa in 2024 saw several top prospects breakout and flourish including the likes of Bryce Eldridge, Jonah Cox and Bo Davidson. Prior to his big-league career, Ishikawa spent parts of three different seasons in San Jose (2004-2005, 2007), playing key roles in two San Jose Giants' California League championships in 2005 and 2007. Giants' fans of course remember Ishikawa for his six seasons spent in San Francisco, which included the unforgettable late game heroics in the 2014 NLCS as his walk-off home run against the St. Louis Cardinals vaulted San Francisco into the World Series.

Dan Runzler also returns for his fourth year as San Jose's pitching coach, looking to extend his run of league-leading pitching staffs for a fourth season. In 2024, Runzler's San Jose staff led the California League in ERA (4.01), issued the second-fewest walks (3.9 per game) and allowed the second fewest home runs (76 HR). Drafted by the Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 draft, Runzler swiftly made his major league debut in 2009 for the San Francisco Giants after appearing in games for all four of the Giants' full-season minor league affiliates that year. Runzler spent parts of two seasons in San Jose in 2009-2010 and was also a member of the 2014 San Francisco Giants World Championship team.

Also returning to San Jose and rounding out the San Jose field staff is fundamentals coach Nathan Keavy, athletic trainer Kenta Miyazaki and strength and conditioning coach Frankie Corsetti.

The complete promotional calendar for the 2025 season will be announced on Friday, February 14 with single game tickets set to go on sale on Tuesday, February 18. The San Jose Giants 2025 Opening Night is Tuesday, April 8 at Excite Ballpark against the Visalia Rawhide. For more information on Ticket Plans call 408.297.1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from January 24, 2025

San Jose Giants 2025 Coaching Staff - San Jose Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.