San Diego Sockers vs. Milwaukee Wave - 1.17.26
Published on January 17, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
San Diego Sockers YouTube Video
San Diego Sockers take on Milwaukee Wave LIVE from Milwaukee, WI.
Check out the San Diego Sockers Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 17, 2026
- Empire Outshoots Ambush, 32-14, Loses, 4-2, in Nascimento Clinic - Empire Strykers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.