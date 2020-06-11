San Antonio to Host 2020 Texas Collegiate League Team

San Antonio, TX - The San Antonio Missions announced today that they are hosting a team this summer at Wolff Stadium in the 2020 Texas Collegiate League. The TCL is Texas' first major collegiate summer wooden bat league.

"We are extremely excited to be hosting live baseball at Wolff Stadium this summer for the San Antonio community," said Flying Chanclas President Burl Yarbrough. "We take great pride in bringing the best entertainment to our fans. The TCL allows our community to return to watching the game they love as well as gives college players the chance, they might not have had otherwise, to play baseball and showcase their skills."

The league comprises 10 total teams made up of active college players (rising sophomores to seniors) from different colleges and universities across the nation. Four teams already affiliated with the TCL include the Acadiana Cane Cutters (Lafayette, LA), Brazos Valley Bombers (Bryan-College Station, TX), Texarkana (TX) Twins and Victoria (TX) Generals. Joining the league in 2020 are five MiLB organizations, including Double-A Amarillo (two teams), Frisco and Tulsa, and Triple-A Round Rock and San Antonio, which will play as the Flying Chanclas.

The teams will be divided into two divisions (North and South). The North Division will include Amarillo's two teams, Frisco, Tulsa and Texarkana. San Antonio, Round Rock, Acadiana, Brazos Valley and Victoria will make up the South.

Each team will have a roster of about 30 players and play a total of 30 regular season games (15/15 home/road split) from June 30 to August 2 followed by a postseason. The postseason format will begin with a best-of-three divisional series played by the top two seeds from each division. The winner of each division will then face off in a winner-take-all championship game for the Gerald Haddock Trophy.

Social distancing protocols will be in effect during all games at The Wolff. For more information on Wolff Stadium's COVID-19 Readiness Plan and protocols, click https://bit.ly/2BRnd40.

Fans can purchase tickets on Thursday, June 18 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at www.samissions.com. For TCL questions or more information, please call 210-675-7275.

