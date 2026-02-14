Salt Lake Sweeps Austin at LOVB Classic in Kansas City

Published on February 13, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







KANSAS CITY, MO - LOVB Salt Lake delivered a commanding performance Saturday night, sweeping LOVB Austin in straight sets (25-23, 25-17, 25-18) at Municipal Auditorium in the LOVB Classic opener.

The designated home team, Salt Lake pulled ahead early. Austin rallied to take a lead late in the frame, but Salt Lake responded with poise down the stretch, securing a 25-23 set win.

A key mid-second set surge pushed the lead to 17-11, and the momentum carried through a 25-17 finish. The third set followed a similar script, with Salt Lake leading 12-9 at the media timeout and reaching the red zone first at 20-12 before sealing the sweep, 25-18.

Alexa Gray led the way with 16 points, including 15 kills and a block, while adding four digs. Heidy Casanova contributed 14 points on 12 kills, one ace and one block, along with eight digs and an assist.

Setter Madi Bugg made her first start of the season and directed the offense efficiently, recording 34 assists while adding a kill and an ace. Salt Lake totaled 42 kills, 10 blocks and 51 digs in the victory, controlling the match defensively while holding Austin to .255 hitting.

Opposite Madisen Skinner led Austin with 10 points, and outside Bailey Miller added five off the bench.

LOVB Salt Lake (8-1) returns to action next Saturday, February 21 against LOVB Houston, with first serve scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain.







League One Volleyball Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.