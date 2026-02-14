Austin Loses to League-Leading Salt Lake at LOVB Classic

Published on February 13, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOVB Austin couldn't find its rhythm Friday night, falling to LOVB Salt Lake in straight sets, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18, in a match where Salt Lake's aggressive serving controlled the tempo from start to finish.

Austin opened the night with early energy, highlighted by a stuff block from Molly McCage in the middle to start the match. The first kill on Austin's side came from Logan Eggleston, and the opening set quickly turned into a tight battle. The teams traded points through the media timeout (12-11) with Salt Lake's tough serving consistently pushing Austin out of system and disrupting offensive rhythm. Austin leads as late as 22-21, but Salt Lake narrowly closed it out 25-23 to take the early lead.

The second set remained competitive early with libero Zoe Jarvis making several big digs to extend rallies, but Salt Lake separated at the media timeout (12-7) and continued to build its lead, eventually taking the set 25-17.

In the third, Bailey Miller provided a spark off the bench, finishing with five points while hitting .364, and McCage continued to contribute at the net with blocks. Still, Salt Lake consistently found seams in Austin's defense and closed the match with control, taking the final set 25-18.

Salt Lake's Heidy Casanova earned Player of the Match honors after finishing with 14 points, hitting .321, and adding eight digs and one ace.

LOVB Austin will look to regroup and respond in its next match at home at the H-E-B Center next Friday, February 20th, hosting LOVB Madison at 7:00 p.m. Central.







League One Volleyball Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.