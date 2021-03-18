Salem Red Sox Reveal 2021 Promotional Schedule

March 18, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox return to Salem Memorial Ballpark on Tuesday, May 11th as the team takes on the Lynchburg Hillcats. The Red Sox are excited to offer fans unique promotional nights, fireworks, exciting giveaways and much more as the team enters their 13th season as a Boston Red Sox affiliate. Salem Memorial Ballpark continues to provide safe, fun, affordable, family-entertainment as the Red Sox welcome fans of all ages.

The Salem Red Sox game times are set for 7:05p Tuesday-Friday, 6:05p on Saturday, and 4:05p on Sunday. The 2021 home schedule boasts 10 weekend series, including Memorial Day Weekend, with a league-wide off day every Monday. All series are six games, running Tuesday through Sunday.

Fans can expect the team to take the field every Thursday as the Salem Beer Mongers, presented by Bud Light, in a nod to the local craft beer industry, offering drink specials and a large variety of craft beers. Each month will feature post-game fireworks (5/28, 6/25, 7/23, 8/27, and 9/17). Saturdays will feature "Nine Innings of Winning" to create an exciting atmosphere in which fans will be eligible for free prizes over the course of the night. In addition, every weekend game will highlight a player poster giveaway presented by Blue Eagle Credit Union. Bark in the Park returns this season with ten designated dates (5/13, 5/30, 6/10, 6/22, 7/14, 7/24, 8/6, 8/24, 9/2, and 9/19).

To kick off an exciting return of Salem Red Sox baseball, Salem Memorial Ballpark will host Sox Fest, presented by Coke, on April 22 (4-7p), April 23 (4-7p), and April 24 (10-2p). This year's three-day event will feature the Red Sox Grill, drink specials, entertainment, and more. Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to pick up their ticket packages and gifts. The event is free and open to the public. Salem Memorial Ballpark will follow MLB fan safety protocols and state guidelines which include the following practices; physical distancing, face coverings, sanitation stations, and enhanced cleaning protocols.

As the 2021 season unfolds, numerous theme nights and giveaways are guaranteed to keep fans entertained. Among the notable highlights:

Opening Night featuring Magnet Schedule Giveaway courtesy of Magnets USA on Tuesday, May 11th

Free T-Shirt Friday on Friday, May 14th

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Night featuring Michael Chavis/Rafael Devers TMNT Bobblehead giveaway presented by Comfort Suites on Saturday, May 16th

Foam Finger Giveaway on Wednesday, May 26th

Frontline Workers Appreciation Night on Friday, May 28th

Salem Red Sox Hat Giveaway presented by Rowe Fine Furnishings on Saturday, June 12th

Pride at the Park on Thursday, June 24th

African American Heritage Night on Friday, June 25th

Copa de la Diversión (Hispanic & Latin America Heritage) featuring Pedro Martinez Hall of Fame plaque giveaway on Saturday, June 26th

PBS Kids Night on Sunday, June 27th

Wizard Night featuring T-shirt Giveaway Friday, July 16th

Teacher Appreciation Night on Friday, July 23rd

Pirate and Princess Night featuring visor giveaway, courtesy of Member One on Saturday, July 24th

Beach Night featuring Island Music Trio on Thursday, August 5th

Frontline Workers Appreciation Night featuring Xander Bogaerts Bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, August 7th

Augtoberfest featuring Salem Red Sox beer stein giveaway on Thursday, August 26th

First Responder Night presented by ServPro on Friday, August 27th

Dinos at the Diamond/Kids Take Over the Ballpark presented by Blue Eagle Credit Union featuring a dinosaur exhibit throughout the ballpark on Saturday, August 28th

Nickleback Night with photograph frame giveaway presented by Alsco on Friday, September 3rd

20th Anniversary of Salem Avalanche Championship featuring t-shirt giveaway on Saturday, September 4th

Hockey Night on Thursday, September 16th

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act on Friday, September 17th

Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, September 18th

Fan Appreciation Night featuring Replica Ballpark Seat giveaway on Sunday, September 19th

There is something for everyone at Salem Memorial Ballpark as the 2021 season arrives. Single game tickets will be available 48-hours prior to day-of-game, based on availability due to capacity restrictions. A variety of ticket packages are available for purchase now and are the best opportunity to see the Salem Red Sox in 2021. For more information and to secure your tickets for 2021, call (540) 389-3333.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from March 18, 2021

Salem Red Sox Reveal 2021 Promotional Schedule - Salem Red Sox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.