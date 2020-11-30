Salem Red Sox Announce Holiday Cinema Series

November 30, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release





SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox have announced their newest upcoming event at Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem Sox Cinema Series. The series includes three screenings of holiday film favorites in a unique ballpark setting, featuring all the ballpark concession favorites.

The event kicks off on December 5th with Polar Express, presented by Virginia Birth Father Registry. The second screening will be on December 12th with Elf, presented by Metis. Salem Sox Cinema Series will wrap up on December 19th with National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, presented by Virginia Birth Father Registry.

Join the Salem Red Sox and jump into the holiday season by celebrating with your friends and family at the ballpark. Gates open at 4p and the movie will begin at 6p. While admission is free, the Salem Red Sox will be collecting food donations at each event for Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

Due to the current capacity restrictions, seating will be limited to 250. The Salem Red Sox are currently accepting reservations for suites starting at just $75. Suites feature waitress service, indoor & outdoor seating, and will guarantee admission for up to 10 guests. Suite availability is very limited.

"The Salem Red Sox are excited to welcome guests to the ballpark as we celebrate this holiday season in a safe, family-friendly environment," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "We hope families will be able to join us to take their minds off this challenging year and make everlasting memories with loved ones."

The Salem Red Sox will be following all statewide safety measures, distancing guidelines and CDC recommendations. Masks are highly encouraged.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from November 30, 2020

Salem Red Sox Announce Holiday Cinema Series - Salem Red Sox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.