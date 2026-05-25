Saguenéens Edge Rockets in OT for First 2026 Memorial Cup Win

Published on May 25, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release









Chicoutimi Saguenéens battle the Kelowna Rockets at the Memorial Cup

(Chicoutimi Sagueneens, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor / CHL) Chicoutimi Saguenéens battle the Kelowna Rockets at the Memorial Cup(Chicoutimi Sagueneens, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor / CHL)

TORONTO, ON - Liam Lefebvre scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the QMJHL champion Chicoutimi Saguenéens (1-1) defeated the host Kelowna Rockets (0-2) 3-2 on Sunday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna, B.C., to earn their first win of the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota.

Lefebvre also scored in regulation, while Anton Linde added the other goal for Chicoutimi. Ottawa Senators prospect Lucas Beckman made 27 saves in the victory. For Kelowna, Utah Mammoth prospect Tij Iginla and Mazden Leslie found the back of the net, while Josh Banini stopped 26 shots.

"It was a big goal definitely for us as a team," Lefebvre said. "I think we controlled well the game through that overtime ... and then taking advantage of those opportunities we get once we get them, and having a shooting mindset. So going in with that, I shot the puck and was fortunate enough for it to go in."

Ranked No. 38 by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, Lefebvre ended the game at 5:28 of overtime, one-timing Nathan Lecompte's feed from the left faceoff circle. Moments earlier, Lecompte nearly ended it himself when his shot struck the crossbar.

"It's a huge win but we've got to keep growing into the tournament," Saguenéens head coach Yanick Jean said. "It's not an easy situation when you play against great teams in this kind of tournament and a two-in-two. We played those kind of games in the playoffs a lot. It turned out to be a good win for us and we stayed composed and kind of grinded it out."

After the teams entered the third period tied 1-1, Chicoutimi pulled ahead with 6:01 remaining in regulation when Linde tipped Lecompte's point shot past Banini. The Kelowna netminder got a piece of the puck with his stick, but it trickled over the goal line.

The hosts answered late to force overtime through Leslie, a defenceman who has played forward during the tournament following the return of Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Peyton Kettles to Kelowna's blue line. Leslie pounced on a loose puck in front after New York Islanders prospect Tomas Poletin's point shot was stopped.

Chicoutimi opened the scoring in the first period through Lefebvre. The 2026 NHL Draft prospect was sprung on a breakaway by Washington Capitals prospect Maxim Schäfer before roofing a backhander at 14:38.

Kelowna tied the game at 6:29 of the second period when Iginla buried a one-timer off a feed from Nashville Predators prospect Hiroki Gojsic. With the goal, Iginla joined his father, Jarome, as a Memorial Cup goal scorer.

"Tough to lose that in overtime but if we can come back and get a big win in the next one, there's still a path for us so we'll see what we can do," Iginla said.

Both teams had goals called back in the opening period. Kelowna's Shane Smith appeared to have scored the Rockets' first goal of the tournament, but the play was overturned for goaltender interference. At the other end, Lecompte had a goal disallowed after Lefebvre was ruled to have made a hand pass.

"[Now], we just want to keep building as this tournament goes on as a team," Lefebvre said.

Chicoutimi will face the Kitchener Rangers (1-0) on Tuesday in its next round-robin game, but first, the Rangers will meet the Everett Silvertips (1-0) tonight in a battle of unbeaten teams. The winner will secure at least a berth in the semifinal.

Kitchener opened the tournament with a 5-0 win over Kelowna, backed by a shutout from San Jose Sharks prospect Christian Kirsch, while Everett defeated Chicoutimi 5-3 on Saturday night to earn the first Memorial Cup victory in franchise history.

Kelowna will return to action Wednesday in a must-win game against Everett, where the host Rockets will look to stave off elimination in their final round-robin game.

Every game of the 2026 Memorial Cup will air in Canada on TSN and RDS, with live streaming available on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In the United States, fans can watch every game on NHL Network, while viewers outside Canada can stream the tournament live on Victory+.

2026 Memorial Cup schedule

May 22 - Game 1: Kitchener 5-0 Kelowna

May 23 - Game 2: Everett 5-3 Chicoutimi

May 24 - Game 3: Kelowna 2-3 (OT) Chicoutimi

May 25 - Game 4: Everett vs. Kitchener - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 26 - Game 5: Chicoutimi vs. Kitchener - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 27 - Game 6: Kelowna vs. Everett - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 28 - Tie-breaker (if necessary) - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 29 - Semi-final - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 31 - Final - 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT

Images from this story



Chicoutimi Saguenéens battle the Kelowna Rockets at the Memorial Cup

(Steve Dunsmoor / CHL)







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2026

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