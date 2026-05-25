Saguenéens Win in Overtime

Published on May 25, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release









Chicoutimi Saguenéens defenceman Tomas Lavoie vs. the Kelowna Rockets

(Chicoutimi Sagueneens) Chicoutimi Saguenéens defenceman Tomas Lavoie vs. the Kelowna Rockets(Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

Kelowna, BC - Twenty-four hours after their loss to Everett Silvertips, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens bounced back in the right way and defeated the host Kelowna Rockets, 3-2, in overtime in their second game of the Memorial Cup tournament on Sunday night.

Liam Lefebvre played the hero at 5:28 of the overtime period with his second goal of the game.

The game carried major importance for both teams. The Saguenéens had dropped a 5-3 decision to Everett on Saturday, while the Rockets had suffered a 5-0 loss to the Kitchener Rangers on Friday. In Memorial Cup history, only one team has ever won the Canadian championship after starting the tournament with two losses: the Windsor Spitfires in 2009.

Two goals were disallowed in the first period. The first came from the Rockets after Lucas Beckman was bumped before the puck crossed the goal line. The second was waved off for the Sags because Liam Lefebvre made a hand pass to Nathan Lecompte, who then scored.

Lefebvre redeemed himself moments later. He took a pass from Maxim Schafer, broke in alone and beat goaltender Josh Banini with a backhand shot high into the net at 14:38. A beauty!

The tight checking continued in the second period. Tij Iginla, a prospect of the Utah Mammoth, scored the Rockets' first goal of the tournament and tied the game at 6:29.

Anton Linde restored the Saguenéens' one-goal lead by tipping a shot from Nathan Lecompte with 5:59 remaining in the third period. The puck crossed the goal line by barely an inch before Josh Banini swept it out of the net, but the goal was understandably awarded.

But just 1:49 later, defenseman Mazden Leslie forced overtime by finishing off a play set up by Tomas Poletin.

More details on the game HERE. - The Chicoutimi Saguenéens (1-1) will enjoy a day off on Monday before facing the Kitchener Rangers (1-0) on Tuesday night.

The Rangers, meanwhile, will take on the Everett Silvertips (1-0) on Monday night.

As for the Kelowna Rockets (0-2), they will not play again until Wednesday against Kitchener. That matchup will conclude the preliminary round.

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Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2026

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