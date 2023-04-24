RubberDucks' Gavin Williams Named Pitcher of the Week

April 24, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Akron RubberDucks right-hander Gavin Williams was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for Week 3, April 18-23.

Williams struck out eight batters over five hitless innings in the RubberDucks' 6-5 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday, April 20.

Williams is the first member of the 2023 RubberDucks to be named Eastern League Pitcher or Player of the Week this season.

A 2021 first-round pick (23rd overall selection) out of East Carolina, the 23-year-old Williams is in his second season with the RubberDucks. In three starts this season, Williams is 1-0 with a 0.63 ERA (second in the Eastern League) and 20 strikeouts (fourth in the Eastern League) over 14.1 innings pitched.

The Akron RubberDucks will hit the road to Binghamton to take on the Rumble Ponies from April 25-30. The RubberDucks return to Canal Park on Tuesday, May 2, at 6:35 p.m. to start a six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs.

Tickets to all RubberDucks home games are available by calling 855-97-QUACK or by visiting akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 17. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2023

RubberDucks' Gavin Williams Named Pitcher of the Week - Akron RubberDucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.