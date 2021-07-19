Rosters Announced for Appy League All-Star Game Presented by Pennzoil

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced today the rosters for the inaugural Appy League All-Star Game presented by Pennzoil. The rosters feature 44 of the league's top players from the East and West Divisions, as nominated and voted on by the league's managers. The 2021 Appy League All-Star Game is scheduled to take play at 7 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 27, at Calfee Park in Pulaski, Virginia.

Both rosters are comprised of ten pitchers and 12 position players. The East Team pitchers are Nate Ackenhausen, Brooks Ey, and Ben Harris of the Bluefield Ridge Runners; Jacob Speaker of the Burlington Sock Puppets; Tyler Judge and Grant Leader of the Danville OtterBots; Lucas Reed and Paco Hernandez of the Pulaski River Turtles; and Zane Probst and Justin Showalter of the Princeton WhistlePigs.

The position players for the East Team are catcher Eric Grintz, infielder Mike Seegers, and outfielder Mike Eze of Bluefield; outfielder Benji Gilbert of Burlington; catcher Ryan Johnson, infielders Mark Trotta and Jackson Beaman, and outfielders Ross Lovich and Cameron Leary of Pulaski; and infielders AJ Jones and Brady Day, and outfielder Dylan Rogers of Princeton.

The West Team features pitchers Paul Gervase and Rhian Mann of the Bristol State Liners; Drew Gillespie, Luis Gonzalez, and Manuel Rodriguez of the Elizabethton River Riders; Bryce Mayer, Zane Robbins, Austin Troesser, and Cameron Wagoner of the Greeneville Flyboys; and Andrew Ronne of the Johnson City Doughboys.

The position players for the West Team are infielders Cort Maynard and Mathew Golda and outfielder Taylor Jackson of Bristol; catcher Chase Adkison, infielders Marcus Brown and Robin Fernandez, and utility player Sam Thompson of Elizabethton; catcher Eddie Micheletti and outfielders Homer Bush Jr. and Jonathan Hogart of Greeneville; and infielder Joe Vetrano and outfielder Jaxon Crull of Johnson City.

The Elizabethton River Riders, Greeneville Flyboys, and the Pulaski River Turtles lead all Clubs with seven selections for the 2021 All-Star Game. Six Bluefield Ridge Runners earned All-Star nods for the East while the Bristol State Liners and Princeton WhistlePigs boast five all-star selections. The Johnson City Doughboys claimed three spots for the West team and a pair of Burlington Sock Puppets and Danville Otterbots will represent the East team in the inaugural event.

In total, fourteen Division-I conferences will be represented in the game, including four of the five power-five conferences. The Big 12 leads all conferences with seven players, including Brown, Crull, Golda, and Hernandez, who all play collegiately at Oklahoma State.

The Appy League All-Star Game presented by Pennzoil will be streamed live on MLB.com at 7 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 27. Tim McMaster, Bo Porter, Sam Dykstra, and Alexa Datt will have the call for MLB Network. The game will air on tape delay on MLB Network on Saturday, July 31.

The 2021 Appy League All-Star Game rosters are as follows:

East Division

Name; Position; Team

Nate Ackenhausen; LHP; Bluefield Ridge Runners

Jackson Beaman; INF; Pulaski River Turtles

Brady Day; INF; Princeton WhistlePigs

Brooks Ey; RHP; Bluefield Ridge Runners

Michael Eze; OF; Bluefield Ridge Runners

Benji Gilbert; OF; Burlington Sock Puppets

Eric Grintz; Catcher; Bluefield Ridge Runners

Ben Harris; OF/LHP; Bluefield Ridge Runners

Paco Hernandez; RHP; Pulaski River Turtles

Ryan Johnson; Catcher; Pulaski River Turtles

AJ Jones; INF; Princeton WhistlePigs

Tyler Judge; RHP; Danville Otterbots

Grant Leader; RHP; Danville Otterbots

Cameron Leary; OF; Pulaski River Turtles

Ross Lovich; OF; Pulaski River Turtles

Zane Probst; RHP; Princeton WhistlePigs

Lucas Reed; RHP; Pulaski River Turtles

Dylan Rogers; OF; Princeton WhistlePigs

Mike Seegers; INF; Bluefield Ridge Runners

Justin Showalter; RHP; Princeton WhistlePigs

Jacob Speaker; RHP; Burlington Sock Puppets

Mark Trotta; INF; Pulaski River Turtles

West Division

Name; Position; Team

Chase Adkison; Catcher; Elizabethton River Riders

Marcus Brown; INF; Elizabethton River Riders

Homer Bush Jr.; OF; Greeneville Flyboys

Jaxon Crull; OF; Johnson City Doughboys

Robin Fernandez; INF; Elizabethton River Riders

Paul Gervase; RHP; Bristol State Liners

Drew Gillespie; RHP; Elizabethton River Riders

Matthew Golda; INF; Bristol State Liners

Luis Gonzalez; RHP; Elizabethton River Riders

Jonathan Hogart; OF; Greenville Flyboys

Taylor Jackson; OF; Bristol State Liners

Rhian Mann; RHP; Bristol State Liners

Bryce Mayer; RHP; Greeneville Flyboys

Cort Maynard; INF; Bristol State Liners

Eddie Micheletti; Catcher; Greeneville Flyboys

Zane Robbins; RHP; Greeneville Flyboys

Manuel Rodriguez; RHP; Elizabethton River Riders

Andrew Ronne; RHP; Johnson City Doughboys

Sam Thompson; UTIL; Elizabethton River Riders

Austin Troesser; RHP; Greeneville Flyboys

Cameron Wagoner; RHP; Greeneville Flyboys

Joe Vetrano; INF; Johnson City Doughboys

