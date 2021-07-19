Judge, Morris Named Appy League Pitcher and Player of the Week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced today that Danville's Tyler Judge was named Appy League Pitcher of the Week while Princeton's Tre Morris earned Player of the Week honors.

In two starts for the Otterbots, Judge finished the week with a 1.80 ERA, giving up just two earned runs across 10.0 innings of work. The right-hander scattered seven hits and gave up just three walks while collecting 13 strikeouts, a league-high for the week. Eight of those strikeouts came in Judge's most dominant start of the week on Sunday night in a win against Burlington. He allowed just one run on one hit in six innings.

Morris made his presence felt at the plate, finishing the week with a .375 / .423 / .750 slash line, playing in all six of the WhistlePigs' games. The catcher started the week off in a big way, sending a walk-off home run over the left field wall to give Princeton the 6-5 win over Bluefield on Monday night. He had five RBIs and scored two runs in the game. A University of Missouri product, Morris had nine hits, seven runs scored, three doubles, two home runs, 10 RBIs, and a stolen base across the six games.

