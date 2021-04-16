Rome Braves Unveil 2021 Promotional Schedule

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves released their 2021 promotional schedule on Friday, including all firework shows, promotional giveaways, theme nights, and weekly promotions. The R-Braves will play their home opener on May 18 vs. the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Fireworks are back at State Mutual Stadium with three scheduled shows on May 22, presented by the Rome News Tribune, July 31, presented by Chick-Fil-A, and Sept. 18, presented by the Rome News Tribune.

Rome will give away four unique bobbleheads to the first 500 fans through the gates on eight nights throughout the 2021 season. The R-Braves will open their bobblehead series paying tribute to Freddie Freeman's MVP season in 2020 with a "MV-Free" bobblehead on May 27 and 29. Fans can grab a bobblehead of former Rome and Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann on June 18 and 19. Rome native Charlie Culberson's bobblehead will be given away on July 28 and 29. A one-of-a-kind Rome Drew Waters bobblehead on Aug. 20 and 21 will cap off the bobblehead giveaways for 2021.

Other popular giveaways include the following:

May 18 - Rome Braves magnet schedule, presented by RJ Young

May 21 - BBQ Apron, presented by Jack's

May 28 - Sergeant Cap giveaway, presented by State Mutual Insurance

July 9 - Rome Braves umbrella giveaway, presented by State Mutual Insurance

July 16 - Ronald Acuña Jr. Cooling Towel, presented by Giggity's Sports Bar & Grill

July 30 - Hank Aaron Replica Jersey, presented by AGC Pediatrics

For the full list of giveaways, visit ROMEBRAVES.com/promos.

The Rome Braves will bring back jersey nights and theme nights in the 2021 season. On jersey nights the team will wear themed jerseys and fans will have a chance to bid. Proceeds from the jersey auctions will benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

May 29 - Military Appreciation Night

June 12 - Beach Night

July 10 - Christmas in July

July 17 - 90s Night

July 31 - Back to School Bash

Sept. 4 - College Football Night

Fan-favorite weekly promotions will return to State Mutual Stadium in 2021.

Family Fun Day Sundays - $50 package includes 4 box level tickets, 4 hamburgers, 4 sodas, 4 popcorns, and 4 hats.

$2 Tuesdays - $2 off any bowl ticket, $2 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, $2 12oz fountain drinks, and $2 domestic draft beer.

All-You-Can-Eat-Wednesday - All-You-Can-Eat hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda (limit 2 items per trip).

Thirsty Thursdays & Wing Night - $2 12 oz domestic draft beer and fountain drinks & discounted wing specials exclusively available from the pizza stand on the third base concourse.

For information about ticket plans, booking a group outing, facility rentals or team merchandise visit romebraves.com. Keep up with the latest updates at @TheRomeBraves on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

