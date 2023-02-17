Rome Braves Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

ROME, GA - In conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, the Rome Braves today announced the team's coaching staff for the 2023 season.

Angel Flores takes the helm as manager of the R-Braves in their twentieth season, replacing Kanekoa Texeira who was named the skipper of the Double-A Mississippi Braves. The 2023 season will be the first as a manager for Flores, but not his first time in Rome. The 36-year-old was an assistant coach for Rome in 2021.

Coach Mike Steed will make the jump from Low-A Augusta to Rome in 2023 as the team's pitching coach. Before joining the Braves organization, Steed worked for the Thunder Bay Border Cats in the Northwoods League. Steed takes the place of Wes McGuire, who joins Augusta's staff after leading Rome to one of their best pitching seasons in recent history.

Garrett Wilkinson will be the Rome Braves hitting coach for the Rome Braves in their third year at the High-A level. Wilkinson spent the 2022 season on staff with the FCL Braves. Wilkinson, an Evans Georgia native, carries an impressive collegiate playing resume with stops at East Georgia State, Gordon State, Florida A&M, and Mercer. Wilkinson replaces Danny Santiesteban who makes the jump to Mississippi.

Bobby Moore makes his return to the Rome for his 26th season with the Braves' farm system. Moore, who served as Rome's hitting coach from 2003-2010, has not left since returning in 2018. Moore spent 10 seasons between the Royals and Braves organizations logging service time with the Kansas City Royals is 1991.

Joel Wiggins is the team's athletic trainer in 2023. Wiggins makes the jump from the FCL Braves, where he also served as the athletic trainer. Wiggins made stops with Auburn Athletics and the Chicago White Sox before joining the Braves. Wiggins takes over for Jesus Aviles, who joins the staff in Augusta.

Kyle Hegedus will move from Low-A Augusta to Rome as the strength coach for 2023, replacing Joe Powell. Hegedus, a former Youngstown State football player, was previously with the Liberty Flames before joining the Braves in 2022.

Angel Piva also returns as the Rome Braves clubhouse manager.

Opening Day for the Rome Braves' 20th anniversary season is on April 6th, as they take on a long-time South Atlantic League foe in the Greenville Drive.

