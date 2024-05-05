Rockford Rivets Welcome Nate Lichtfuss to Front Office Team

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets are thrilled to announce the newest addition to their front office staff, Nathanial "Nate" Lichtfuss. With a wealth of experience and a passion for sports, Nate brings a dynamic skill set to the Rivets organization.

Prior to joining the Rivets, Nate spent three successful years with the Rockford IceHogs, where he made significant contributions across various departments including Season Ticket Member Services, Corporate Sponsorship, and Analytics. His dedication and expertise were instrumental in enhancing fan experiences and fostering strategic partnerships within the community.

A proud graduate of Northern Illinois University, Nate distinguished himself as a leader during his tenure as President of the Sport Management Club. Graduating Cum Laude with a degree in Sport Management in 2023, Nate's academic achievements complement his practical experience, positioning him as a valuable asset to the Rivets' front office team.

Outside of the office, Nate is an avid sports enthusiast, passionately supporting his favorite teams including the Los Angeles Lakers, San Francisco 49ers, and Chicago White Sox. When not cheering for his teams, Nate enjoys unwinding with his cat, Misa.

"We are delighted to welcome Nate Lichtfuss to the Rockford Rivets family," said VP of Ticket Sales, Zander Atwood. "His diverse skill set, knowledge of the Rockford community, and passion for sports aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional experiences to our fans and partners. We look forward to the valuable contributions Nate will undoubtedly bring to our organization."

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Nate Lichtfuss as he embarks on this exciting journey with the Rockford Rivets.

