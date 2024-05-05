Former K-Town Bobber Brett Harris Debuts with the Athletics

Rochester, Minn. - Former K-Town Bobber Brett Harris made his Major League debut for the Oakland Athletics on Friday, May 3, 2024. Harris is the 349th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Harris, who played collegiately at Gonzaga University, played for the Bobbers in the Kenosha pod in 2020. He was drafted by the Athletics in the 7th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

In 2020 with the Bobbers, Harris played in 17 games and hit .356 with two home runs, two triples and two doubles. He drove in 10 and stole two bases.

Harris started his professional career in 2021 with the Athletics Rookie level team in the Arizona Complex League. After two games he was sent to the Lansing Lugnuts of the High-A Central League. For the season he played in 27 games and hit .238 with three home runs and 14 RBI. He stole three bases and scored 16 times.

In 2022 Harris began the year in Lansing and then moved up to the Midland RockHounds of the AA Texas League to end the season. Between the two clubs he played in 113 games and hit .290 with 17 home runs, 22 doubles and two triples. He stole 11 bases and drove in 63.

Harris started the 2023 season with Midland where he played in 69 games before a promotion to the Las Vegas Aviators of the AAA Pacific Coast League. In a combined 105 games he hit .279 with nine home runs, 62 RBI and 63 runs scored. He also stole 10 bases.

The 2024 season began with Harris in Las Vegas. In 27 games he was hitting .289 with three home runs, 16 runs scored and 20 RBI. In his Major League debut against the Miami Marlins, Harris started the game at third and went 0 for 3 at the plate. He would collect his first Major League hit the next night going 2 for 5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored.

