RiverDogs Ready to Open New Campaign with Championship Celebration Weekend

April 4, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs will open their title defense with a celebration of last year's run to a championship as part of a season-opening three-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans April 8-10. Championship Celebration Weekend presented by Nucor Steel will feature a different giveaway each night as well as fireworks and Kids Opening Day.

Below is a list of all of the fun the RiverDogs have planned to welcome fans to a new season of baseball:

Friday, April 8, 7:05 p.m.: 2022 Season Premiere/Magnet Schedule Giveaway/REV Federal Credit Union Fireworks/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: On Opening Night presented by REV Federal Credit Union, the RiverDogs will begin their quest for a repeat after securing the franchise's first championship in 2021. Fans will receive a 2022 magnet schedule at the gate and have the opportunity to take pictures with the championship trophy. The night will begin with parachuters flying in the American flag and end with the first fireworks show, presented by REV Federal Credit Union, of the season. We also encourage fans to wear red as we celebrate the military on a Boeing Red Shirt Friday. Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, April 9, 6:05 p.m.: Replica Championship Ring Giveaway/Post-Game Light Show: This night will have a really nice RING to it, trust us. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a replica championship ring, presented by Nucor Steel. Before the game, our returning players and coaches will receive their rings in an on-field ceremony. The team will also unveil a large tribute to the championship winning team on this evening. After the game, stick around for a championship-themed post-game light show featuring our LED lights. Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, April 10, 5:05 p.m.: MUSC Health Kids Opening Day/Family Sunday/Holy City Sunday: We know Opening Night was Friday, but we'll do it again with a focus on the kids! As is the case every Sunday, all parking is free. Children under the age of 12 will receive a special championship card set presented by Nucor Steel, when they enter the ballpark. On an MUSC Health Family Sunday, we will also welcome youngsters to run the bases on the field following the game. During the game, we'll feature kid's illustrations as our player headshots and have children serving as PA announcer and in-game host. Finally, we will unveil the revamped version of our Kids Club! Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

The RiverDogs are proud to partner with Balloon Therapy Charleston, ADL Photography and Events and Good Clean Fun Events to enhance the festive atmoshpere during Championship Celebration Weekend. The homestand will continue with six games against the Columbia Fireflies April 12-17. More details about that series are coming soon!

Tickets for each game are still available! Visit riverdogs.com to secure your seats now. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

